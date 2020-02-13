Saurashtra Cem Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 152.19 crore, down 3.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.19 crore in December 2019 down 3.96% from Rs. 158.47 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.93 crore in December 2019 up 2764.85% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.88 crore in December 2019 up 1256.6% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2018.

Saurashtra Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.72 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Saurashtra Cem shares closed at 52.85 on February 12, 2020 (BSE) and has given 33.97% returns over the last 6 months and 37.27% over the last 12 months.