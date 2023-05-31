English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Saumya Consult Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 98.3% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saumya Consultants are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 98.3% from Rs. 7.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2023 down 171.08% from Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2023 down 174.58% from Rs. 3.54 crore in March 2022.

    Saumya Consult shares closed at 80.99 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.86% returns over the last 6 months and -15.02% over the last 12 months.

    Saumya Consultants
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.137.167.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.137.167.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.115.497.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.380.49-4.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.340.290.33
    Depreciation0.040.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.160.090.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.680.763.44
    Other Income0.000.020.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.680.783.50
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.680.783.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.680.783.50
    Tax-0.240.590.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.440.183.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.440.183.44
    Equity Share Capital6.916.916.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.540.274.97
    Diluted EPS-3.540.274.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.540.274.97
    Diluted EPS-3.540.274.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Saumya Consult #Saumya Consultants
    first published: May 31, 2023 10:11 am