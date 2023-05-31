Saumya Consult Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 98.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 98.3% from Rs. 7.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2023 down 171.08% from Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2023 down 174.58% from Rs. 3.54 crore in March 2022.

Saumya Consult shares closed at 80.99 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.86% returns over the last 6 months and -15.02% over the last 12 months.