Saumya Consult Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 98.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saumya Consultants are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 98.3% from Rs. 7.42 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2023 down 171.08% from Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2023 down 174.58% from Rs. 3.54 crore in March 2022.
Saumya Consult shares closed at 80.99 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.86% returns over the last 6 months and -15.02% over the last 12 months.
|Saumya Consultants
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.13
|7.16
|7.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.13
|7.16
|7.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.11
|5.49
|7.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.38
|0.49
|-4.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.29
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.16
|0.09
|0.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.68
|0.76
|3.44
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.02
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.68
|0.78
|3.50
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.68
|0.78
|3.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.68
|0.78
|3.50
|Tax
|-0.24
|0.59
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.44
|0.18
|3.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.44
|0.18
|3.44
|Equity Share Capital
|6.91
|6.91
|6.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.54
|0.27
|4.97
|Diluted EPS
|-3.54
|0.27
|4.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.54
|0.27
|4.97
|Diluted EPS
|-3.54
|0.27
|4.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited