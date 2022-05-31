Saumya Consult Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.42 crore, up 22.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.42 crore in March 2022 up 22.85% from Rs. 6.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2022 up 926.94% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in March 2022 up 43.32% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2021.

Saumya Consult EPS has increased to Rs. 4.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in March 2021.

Saumya Consult shares closed at 91.65 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)