Saumya Consult Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore, up 1.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore in March 2019 up 1.25% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2019 up 37.91% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2019 up 41.52% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2018.

Saumya Consult EPS has increased to Rs. 3.37 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.44 in March 2018.

Saumya Consult shares closed at 51.95 on October 25, 2018 (BSE)