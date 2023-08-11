English
    Saumya Consult Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.98 crore, up 238.32% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saumya Consultants are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.98 crore in June 2023 up 238.32% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.63 crore in June 2023 up 241.61% from Rs. 4.68 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.68 crore in June 2023 up 249.42% from Rs. 5.14 crore in June 2022.

    Saumya Consult EPS has increased to Rs. 9.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.78 in June 2022.

    Saumya Consult shares closed at 72.73 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.59% returns over the last 6 months and -18.60% over the last 12 months.

    Saumya Consultants
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.980.132.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.980.132.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.79-0.115.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.922.381.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.310.340.29
    Depreciation0.040.040.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.200.160.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.56-2.68-5.24
    Other Income0.080.000.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.64-2.68-5.20
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.64-2.68-5.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.64-2.68-5.20
    Tax1.01-0.24-0.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.63-2.44-4.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.63-2.44-4.68
    Equity Share Capital6.916.916.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.60-3.54-6.78
    Diluted EPS9.60-3.54-6.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.60-3.54-6.78
    Diluted EPS9.60-3.54-6.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:33 pm

