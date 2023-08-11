Saumya Consult Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.98 crore, up 238.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.98 crore in June 2023 up 238.32% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.63 crore in June 2023 up 241.61% from Rs. 4.68 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.68 crore in June 2023 up 249.42% from Rs. 5.14 crore in June 2022.

Saumya Consult EPS has increased to Rs. 9.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.78 in June 2022.

Saumya Consult shares closed at 72.73 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.59% returns over the last 6 months and -18.60% over the last 12 months.