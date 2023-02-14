Saumya Consult Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.16 crore, down 7.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.16 crore in December 2022 down 7.01% from Rs. 7.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 102.47% from Rs. 7.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2022 up 111.14% from Rs. 7.36 crore in December 2021.