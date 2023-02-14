 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Saumya Consult Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.16 crore, down 7.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saumya Consultants are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.16 crore in December 2022 down 7.01% from Rs. 7.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 102.47% from Rs. 7.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2022 up 111.14% from Rs. 7.36 crore in December 2021.

Saumya Consultants
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.16 9.84 7.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.16 9.84 7.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.49 6.12 7.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.49 -2.89 6.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.29 0.29 0.29
Depreciation 0.04 0.03 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.11 0.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.76 6.17 -7.48
Other Income 0.02 0.50 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.78 6.67 -7.40
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.78 6.67 -7.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.78 6.67 -7.40
Tax 0.59 0.87 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.18 5.80 -7.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.18 5.80 -7.43
Equity Share Capital 6.91 6.91 6.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 8.38 -10.75
Diluted EPS 0.27 8.38 -10.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 8.38 -10.75
Diluted EPS 0.27 8.38 -10.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited