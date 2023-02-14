Saumya Consult Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.16 crore, down 7.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.16 crore in December 2022 down 7.01% from Rs. 7.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 102.47% from Rs. 7.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2022 up 111.14% from Rs. 7.36 crore in December 2021.

Saumya Consult EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.75 in December 2021.

Saumya Consult shares closed at 88.25 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.50% returns over the last 6 months and -50.85% over the last 12 months.