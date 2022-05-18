English
    Satvahana Ispat Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.14 crore, down 24.59% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sathavahana Ispat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.14 crore in March 2022 down 24.59% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.51 crore in March 2022 up 188.78% from Rs. 131.23 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.04 crore in March 2022 up 3571.68% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2021.

    Satvahana Ispat EPS has increased to Rs. 22.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 25.78 in March 2021.

    Satvahana Ispat shares closed at 3.25 on May 16, 2022 (NSE)

    Sathavahana Ispat
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.147.404.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.147.404.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.921.170.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.90---0.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.121.274.68
    Depreciation9.8810.1410.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.252.715.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-24.92-7.90-16.74
    Other Income142.080.6410.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.16-7.26-6.64
    Interest0.6679.44124.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax116.51-86.70-131.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax116.51-86.70-131.23
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities116.51-86.70-131.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period116.51-86.70-131.23
    Equity Share Capital50.9050.9050.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.89-17.03-25.78
    Diluted EPS22.89-17.03-25.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.89-17.03-25.78
    Diluted EPS22.89-17.03-25.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 18, 2022 08:44 am
