Satvahana Ispat Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 153.43 crore, up 288.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.43 crore in December 2018 up 288.53% from Rs. 39.49 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.52 crore in December 2018 up 59.02% from Rs. 84.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.09 crore in December 2018 up 160.48% from Rs. 34.87 crore in December 2017.

Satvahana Ispat shares closed at 8.50 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.57% returns over the last 6 months and -63.28% over the last 12 months.