Satvahana Ispat Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 153.43 crore, up 288.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sathavahana Ispat are:
Net Sales at Rs 153.43 crore in December 2018 up 288.53% from Rs. 39.49 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.52 crore in December 2018 up 59.02% from Rs. 84.24 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.09 crore in December 2018 up 160.48% from Rs. 34.87 crore in December 2017.
Satvahana Ispat shares closed at 8.50 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.57% returns over the last 6 months and -63.28% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sathavahana Ispat
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|153.43
|132.11
|39.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|153.43
|132.11
|39.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|123.77
|118.60
|34.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|2.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.86
|-13.08
|13.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.31
|6.95
|7.81
|Depreciation
|11.00
|12.80
|12.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.87
|9.60
|17.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.34
|-2.76
|-49.07
|Other Income
|3.75
|0.53
|1.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.09
|-2.22
|-47.74
|Interest
|44.61
|44.50
|36.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-34.52
|-46.72
|-84.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.52
|-46.72
|-84.24
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-34.52
|-46.72
|-84.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-34.52
|-46.72
|-84.24
|Equity Share Capital
|50.90
|50.90
|50.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.78
|-9.18
|-16.55
|Diluted EPS
|-6.78
|-9.18
|-16.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.78
|-9.18
|-16.55
|Diluted EPS
|-6.78
|-9.18
|-16.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited