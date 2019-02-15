Satra Prop Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.09 crore, up 268.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.09 crore in December 2018 up 268.55% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.34 crore in December 2018 up 281.39% from Rs. 8.46 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2018 down 64.93% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2017.

Satra Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2017.

Satra Prop shares closed at 3.85 on February 13, 2019 (BSE)