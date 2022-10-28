 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Satin Credit Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 324.97 crore, up 8.88% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Satin Creditcare Network are:

Net Sales at Rs 324.97 crore in September 2022 up 8.88% from Rs. 298.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.62 crore in September 2022 up 367.82% from Rs. 11.68 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.50 crore in September 2022 up 24.59% from Rs. 168.15 crore in September 2021.

Satin Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 7.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in September 2021.

Satin Credit shares closed at 149.95 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.49% returns over the last 6 months and 98.35% over the last 12 months.

Satin Creditcare Network
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 324.47 661.38 297.92
Other Operating Income 0.50 0.51 0.56
Total Income From Operations 324.97 661.89 298.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 76.06 81.04 79.39
Depreciation 2.99 2.70 3.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 10.57 324.50 32.08
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.92 33.83 19.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 206.43 219.82 164.57
Other Income 0.08 0.09 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 206.51 219.92 164.81
Interest 135.09 150.22 149.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 71.42 69.69 15.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 71.42 69.69 15.60
Tax 16.80 9.51 3.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 54.62 60.18 11.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 54.62 60.18 11.68
Equity Share Capital 78.69 75.02 71.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 1,338.66
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.27 8.02 1.63
Diluted EPS 6.80 7.41 1.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.94 8.02 1.63
Diluted EPS 6.80 7.41 1.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
