Satin Credit Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 324.97 crore, up 8.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 324.97 crore in September 2022 up 8.88% from Rs. 298.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.62 crore in September 2022 up 367.82% from Rs. 11.68 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.50 crore in September 2022 up 24.59% from Rs. 168.15 crore in September 2021.

Satin Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 7.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in September 2021.

Satin Credit shares closed at 149.95 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.49% returns over the last 6 months and 98.35% over the last 12 months.