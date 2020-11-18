Satin Credit Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 313.16 crore, down 9.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 313.16 crore in September 2020 down 9.19% from Rs. 344.85 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.80 crore in September 2020 down 76.61% from Rs. 54.72 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.74 crore in September 2020 down 22.09% from Rs. 226.86 crore in September 2019.

Satin Credit EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.29 in September 2020 from Rs. 10.59 in September 2019.

Satin Credit shares closed at 62.95 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 37.15% returns over the last 6 months and -68.82% over the last 12 months.