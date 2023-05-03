Satin Credit Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 396.91 crore, up 20.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 396.91 crore in March 2023 up 20.08% from Rs. 330.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.40 crore in March 2023 up 58.55% from Rs. 59.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 279.19 crore in March 2023 up 19.53% from Rs. 233.58 crore in March 2022.

Satin Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 11.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.73 in March 2022.

Satin Credit shares closed at 162.85 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.61% returns over the last 6 months and 35.20% over the last 12 months.