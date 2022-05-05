 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Satin Credit Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 330.54 crore, down 11.29% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Satin Creditcare Network are:

Net Sales at Rs 330.54 crore in March 2022 down 11.29% from Rs. 372.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.54 crore in March 2022 up 39.22% from Rs. 42.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.58 crore in March 2022 up 5.98% from Rs. 220.40 crore in March 2021.

Satin Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 8.73 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.35 in March 2021.

Satin Credit shares closed at 116.70 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.08% returns over the last 6 months and 36.25% over the last 12 months.

Satin Creditcare Network
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 329.36 315.32 371.98
Other Operating Income 1.18 0.92 0.61
Total Income From Operations 330.54 316.24 372.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 83.44 86.25 76.76
Depreciation 3.37 3.42 3.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -7.09 1.30 53.10
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.67 22.57 22.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 230.15 202.70 216.54
Other Income 0.06 0.29 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 230.21 202.98 216.81
Interest 146.06 148.23 157.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.14 54.75 59.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 84.14 54.75 59.47
Tax 24.61 14.49 16.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 59.54 40.26 42.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.54 40.26 42.77
Equity Share Capital 74.59 71.94 66.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.73 5.91 6.35
Diluted EPS 8.01 5.91 5.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.73 5.91 6.35
Diluted EPS 8.01 5.91 5.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 5, 2022 12:22 pm
