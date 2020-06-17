Satin Credit Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 374.99 crore, up 13.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 374.99 crore in March 2020 up 13.64% from Rs. 329.99 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.48 crore in March 2020 down 77.5% from Rs. 55.47 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.17 crore in March 2020 down 34.7% from Rs. 239.15 crore in March 2019.

Satin Credit EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.41 in March 2020 from Rs. 11.44 in March 2019.

Satin Credit shares closed at 90.20 on June 16, 2020 (BSE) and has given -56.19% returns over the last 6 months and -69.33% over the last 12 months.