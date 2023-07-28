Satin Credit Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 421.92 crore, down 36.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 421.92 crore in June 2023 down 36.26% from Rs. 661.89 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.91 crore in June 2023 up 42.76% from Rs. 60.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 288.92 crore in June 2023 up 29.78% from Rs. 222.62 crore in June 2022.

Satin Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 10.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.02 in June 2022.

Satin Credit shares closed at 215.15 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.53% returns over the last 6 months and 86.28% over the last 12 months.