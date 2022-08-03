 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Satin Credit Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 661.89 crore, up 106.7% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Satin Creditcare Network are:

Net Sales at Rs 661.89 crore in June 2022 up 106.7% from Rs. 320.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.18 crore in June 2022 up 184.46% from Rs. 71.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.62 crore in June 2022 up 236.03% from Rs. 66.25 crore in June 2021.

Satin Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 8.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.57 in June 2021.

Satin Credit shares closed at 116.40 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months and 36.46% over the last 12 months.

Satin Creditcare Network
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 661.38 329.36 319.84
Other Operating Income 0.51 1.18 0.38
Total Income From Operations 661.89 330.54 320.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 81.04 83.44 75.34
Depreciation 2.70 3.37 3.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 324.50 -7.09 149.13
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.83 20.67 29.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 219.82 230.15 62.65
Other Income 0.09 0.06 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 219.92 230.21 62.96
Interest 150.22 146.06 158.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.69 84.14 -95.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 69.69 84.14 -95.14
Tax 9.51 24.61 -23.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 60.18 59.54 -71.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 60.18 59.54 -71.25
Equity Share Capital 75.02 74.59 66.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.02 8.73 -10.57
Diluted EPS 7.41 8.01 -10.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.02 8.73 -10.57
Diluted EPS 7.41 8.01 -10.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Satin Credit #Satin Creditcare Network
first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.