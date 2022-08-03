Satin Credit Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 661.89 crore, up 106.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 661.89 crore in June 2022 up 106.7% from Rs. 320.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.18 crore in June 2022 up 184.46% from Rs. 71.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.62 crore in June 2022 up 236.03% from Rs. 66.25 crore in June 2021.

Satin Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 8.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.57 in June 2021.

Satin Credit shares closed at 116.40 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months and 36.46% over the last 12 months.