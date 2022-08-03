English
    Satin Credit Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 661.89 crore, up 106.7% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Satin Creditcare Network are:

    Net Sales at Rs 661.89 crore in June 2022 up 106.7% from Rs. 320.22 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.18 crore in June 2022 up 184.46% from Rs. 71.25 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.62 crore in June 2022 up 236.03% from Rs. 66.25 crore in June 2021.

    Satin Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 8.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.57 in June 2021.

    Satin Credit shares closed at 116.40 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months and 36.46% over the last 12 months.

    Satin Creditcare Network
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations661.38329.36319.84
    Other Operating Income0.511.180.38
    Total Income From Operations661.89330.54320.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost81.0483.4475.34
    Depreciation2.703.373.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies324.50-7.09149.13
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.8320.6729.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax219.82230.1562.65
    Other Income0.090.060.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax219.92230.2162.96
    Interest150.22146.06158.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.6984.14-95.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax69.6984.14-95.14
    Tax9.5124.61-23.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities60.1859.54-71.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period60.1859.54-71.25
    Equity Share Capital75.0274.5966.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.028.73-10.57
    Diluted EPS7.418.01-10.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.028.73-10.57
    Diluted EPS7.418.01-10.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Satin Credit #Satin Creditcare Network
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
