Satin Credit Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 320.22 crore, up 10.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 320.22 crore in June 2021 up 10.68% from Rs. 289.32 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 71.25 crore in June 2021 down 654.41% from Rs. 12.85 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.25 crore in June 2021 down 62.41% from Rs. 176.24 crore in June 2020.

Satin Credit shares closed at 83.65 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.64% returns over the last 6 months and 14.59% over the last 12 months.