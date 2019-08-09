Satin Credit Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 332.74 crore, up 4.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 332.74 crore in June 2019 up 4.74% from Rs. 317.70 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.38 crore in June 2019 up 65.11% from Rs. 25.06 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.01 crore in June 2019 up 12.86% from Rs. 194.06 crore in June 2018.

Satin Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 8.51 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.26 in June 2018.

Satin Credit shares closed at 271.85 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.53% returns over the last 6 months and -29.41% over the last 12 months.