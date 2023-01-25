 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Satin Credit Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 377.57 crore, up 19.39% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Satin Creditcare Network are:

Net Sales at Rs 377.57 crore in December 2022 up 19.39% from Rs. 316.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.13 crore in December 2022 up 36.92% from Rs. 40.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 221.91 crore in December 2022 up 7.51% from Rs. 206.40 crore in December 2021.

Satin Creditcare Network
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 377.01 324.47 315.32
Other Operating Income 0.55 0.50 0.92
Total Income From Operations 377.57 324.97 316.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 76.91 76.06 86.25
Depreciation 3.26 2.99 3.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 54.13 10.57 1.30
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.72 28.92 22.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 218.54 206.43 202.70
Other Income 0.11 0.08 0.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 218.65 206.51 202.98
Interest 144.67 135.09 148.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 73.98 71.42 54.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 73.98 71.42 54.75
Tax 18.85 16.80 14.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 55.13 54.62 40.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.13 54.62 40.26
Equity Share Capital 82.80 78.69 71.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.96 7.27 5.91
Diluted EPS 6.61 6.80 5.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.96 6.94 5.91
Diluted EPS 6.61 6.80 5.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited