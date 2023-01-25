English
    Satin Credit Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 377.57 crore, up 19.39% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Satin Creditcare Network are:

    Net Sales at Rs 377.57 crore in December 2022 up 19.39% from Rs. 316.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.13 crore in December 2022 up 36.92% from Rs. 40.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 221.91 crore in December 2022 up 7.51% from Rs. 206.40 crore in December 2021.

    Satin Creditcare Network
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations377.01324.47315.32
    Other Operating Income0.550.500.92
    Total Income From Operations377.57324.97316.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost76.9176.0686.25
    Depreciation3.262.993.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies54.1310.571.30
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.7228.9222.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax218.54206.43202.70
    Other Income0.110.080.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax218.65206.51202.98
    Interest144.67135.09148.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax73.9871.4254.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax73.9871.4254.75
    Tax18.8516.8014.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.1354.6240.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.1354.6240.26
    Equity Share Capital82.8078.6971.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.967.275.91
    Diluted EPS6.616.805.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.966.945.91
    Diluted EPS6.616.805.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
