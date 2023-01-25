Satin Credit Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 377.57 crore, up 19.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 377.57 crore in December 2022 up 19.39% from Rs. 316.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.13 crore in December 2022 up 36.92% from Rs. 40.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 221.91 crore in December 2022 up 7.51% from Rs. 206.40 crore in December 2021.

Satin Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 6.96 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.91 in December 2021.

