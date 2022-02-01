Satin Credit Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 316.24 crore, up 7.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 316.24 crore in December 2021 up 7.78% from Rs. 293.42 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.26 crore in December 2021 up 149.12% from Rs. 81.97 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.40 crore in December 2021 up 334.62% from Rs. 47.49 crore in December 2020.

Satin Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 5.91 in December 2021 from Rs. 13.94 in December 2020.

Satin Credit shares closed at 84.30 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.15% returns over the last 6 months and 15.56% over the last 12 months.