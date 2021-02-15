Satin Credit Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 293.42 crore, down 15.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 293.42 crore in December 2020 down 15.44% from Rs. 346.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 81.97 crore in December 2020 down 271.91% from Rs. 47.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.49 crore in December 2020 down 76.26% from Rs. 200.01 crore in December 2019.

Satin Credit shares closed at 80.60 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.87% returns over the last 6 months and -60.91% over the last 12 months.