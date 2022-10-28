Satin Credit Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 359.67 crore, up 10.54% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 359.49 344.57 325.15 Other Operating Income 0.18 0.19 0.24 Total Income From Operations 359.67 344.77 325.39 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 93.82 99.84 95.40 Depreciation 3.54 3.14 3.92 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 11.96 325.51 33.80 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 31.75 37.93 24.64 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 218.60 -121.65 167.63 Other Income 1.02 0.51 0.53 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 219.62 -121.15 168.15 Interest 144.87 158.85 154.48 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 74.75 -279.99 13.67 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 74.75 -279.99 13.67 Tax 17.56 -70.30 2.73 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.20 -209.70 10.95 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.20 -209.70 10.95 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 57.20 -209.70 10.95 Equity Share Capital 78.69 75.02 71.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.61 -27.95 1.64 Diluted EPS 7.12 -27.95 1.64 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.27 -27.95 1.64 Diluted EPS 7.12 -27.95 1.64 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited