Satin Credit Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 359.67 crore, up 10.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 359.67 crore in September 2022 up 10.54% from Rs. 325.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.20 crore in September 2022 up 422.56% from Rs. 10.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.16 crore in September 2022 up 29.69% from Rs. 172.07 crore in September 2021.

Satin Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 7.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.64 in September 2021.