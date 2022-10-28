Satin Credit Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 359.67 crore, up 10.54% Y-o-Y
October 28, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Satin Creditcare Network are:
Net Sales at Rs 359.67 crore in September 2022 up 10.54% from Rs. 325.39 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.20 crore in September 2022 up 422.56% from Rs. 10.95 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.16 crore in September 2022 up 29.69% from Rs. 172.07 crore in September 2021.
Satin Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 7.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.64 in September 2021.
|Satin Credit shares closed at 149.95 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.49% returns over the last 6 months and 98.35% over the last 12 months.
|Satin Creditcare Network
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|359.49
|344.57
|325.15
|Other Operating Income
|0.18
|0.19
|0.24
|Total Income From Operations
|359.67
|344.77
|325.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|93.82
|99.84
|95.40
|Depreciation
|3.54
|3.14
|3.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|11.96
|325.51
|33.80
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.75
|37.93
|24.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|218.60
|-121.65
|167.63
|Other Income
|1.02
|0.51
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|219.62
|-121.15
|168.15
|Interest
|144.87
|158.85
|154.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|74.75
|-279.99
|13.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|74.75
|-279.99
|13.67
|Tax
|17.56
|-70.30
|2.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|57.20
|-209.70
|10.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|57.20
|-209.70
|10.95
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|57.20
|-209.70
|10.95
|Equity Share Capital
|78.69
|75.02
|71.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.61
|-27.95
|1.64
|Diluted EPS
|7.12
|-27.95
|1.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.27
|-27.95
|1.64
|Diluted EPS
|7.12
|-27.95
|1.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited