    Satin Credit Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 359.67 crore, up 10.54% Y-o-Y

    October 28, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Satin Creditcare Network are:

    Net Sales at Rs 359.67 crore in September 2022 up 10.54% from Rs. 325.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.20 crore in September 2022 up 422.56% from Rs. 10.95 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.16 crore in September 2022 up 29.69% from Rs. 172.07 crore in September 2021.

    Satin Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 7.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.64 in September 2021.

    Satin Credit shares closed at 149.95 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.49% returns over the last 6 months and 98.35% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Satin Creditcare Network
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations359.49344.57325.15
    Other Operating Income0.180.190.24
    Total Income From Operations359.67344.77325.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost93.8299.8495.40
    Depreciation3.543.143.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies11.96325.5133.80
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.7537.9324.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax218.60-121.65167.63
    Other Income1.020.510.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax219.62-121.15168.15
    Interest144.87158.85154.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax74.75-279.9913.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax74.75-279.9913.67
    Tax17.56-70.302.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.20-209.7010.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.20-209.7010.95
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates57.20-209.7010.95
    Equity Share Capital78.6975.0271.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.61-27.951.64
    Diluted EPS7.12-27.951.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.27-27.951.64
    Diluted EPS7.12-27.951.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
