Satin Credit Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 437.33 crore, up 20.31% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 436.61 415.58 362.63 Other Operating Income 0.72 0.23 0.86 Total Income From Operations 437.33 415.81 363.50 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 99.82 94.13 100.61 Depreciation 7.81 3.90 3.98 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 14.78 55.83 -6.65 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 25.56 28.02 31.21 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 289.35 233.94 234.34 Other Income 0.05 0.15 0.69 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 289.41 234.09 235.03 Interest 157.91 155.11 153.45 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 131.50 78.98 81.58 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 131.50 78.98 81.58 Tax 32.89 20.27 24.68 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 98.60 58.71 56.90 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 98.60 58.71 56.90 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 98.60 58.71 56.90 Equity Share Capital 84.80 82.80 74.59 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.80 7.41 8.34 Diluted EPS 11.31 7.04 7.65 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.80 7.41 8.34 Diluted EPS 11.31 7.04 7.65 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited