    Satin Credit Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 437.33 crore, up 20.31% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Satin Creditcare Network are:Net Sales at Rs 437.33 crore in March 2023 up 20.31% from Rs. 363.50 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.60 crore in March 2023 up 73.3% from Rs. 56.90 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 297.22 crore in March 2023 up 24.35% from Rs. 239.01 crore in March 2022.
    Satin Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 11.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.34 in March 2022.Satin Credit shares closed at 162.85 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.61% returns over the last 6 months and 35.20% over the last 12 months.
    Satin Creditcare Network
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations436.61415.58362.63
    Other Operating Income0.720.230.86
    Total Income From Operations437.33415.81363.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost99.8294.13100.61
    Depreciation7.813.903.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies14.7855.83-6.65
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.5628.0231.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax289.35233.94234.34
    Other Income0.050.150.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax289.41234.09235.03
    Interest157.91155.11153.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax131.5078.9881.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax131.5078.9881.58
    Tax32.8920.2724.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities98.6058.7156.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period98.6058.7156.90
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates98.6058.7156.90
    Equity Share Capital84.8082.8074.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.807.418.34
    Diluted EPS11.317.047.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.807.418.34
    Diluted EPS11.317.047.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 3, 2023 11:11 am