Satin Credit Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 437.33 crore, up 20.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Satin Creditcare Network are:Net Sales at Rs 437.33 crore in March 2023 up 20.31% from Rs. 363.50 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.60 crore in March 2023 up 73.3% from Rs. 56.90 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 297.22 crore in March 2023 up 24.35% from Rs. 239.01 crore in March 2022.
Satin Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 11.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.34 in March 2022.
|Satin Credit shares closed at 162.85 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.61% returns over the last 6 months and 35.20% over the last 12 months.
|Satin Creditcare Network
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|436.61
|415.58
|362.63
|Other Operating Income
|0.72
|0.23
|0.86
|Total Income From Operations
|437.33
|415.81
|363.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|99.82
|94.13
|100.61
|Depreciation
|7.81
|3.90
|3.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|14.78
|55.83
|-6.65
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.56
|28.02
|31.21
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|289.35
|233.94
|234.34
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.15
|0.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|289.41
|234.09
|235.03
|Interest
|157.91
|155.11
|153.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|131.50
|78.98
|81.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|131.50
|78.98
|81.58
|Tax
|32.89
|20.27
|24.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|98.60
|58.71
|56.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|98.60
|58.71
|56.90
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|98.60
|58.71
|56.90
|Equity Share Capital
|84.80
|82.80
|74.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.80
|7.41
|8.34
|Diluted EPS
|11.31
|7.04
|7.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.80
|7.41
|8.34
|Diluted EPS
|11.31
|7.04
|7.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited