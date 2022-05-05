Satin Credit Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 363.50 crore, down 10.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 363.50 crore in March 2022 down 10.05% from Rs. 404.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.90 crore in March 2022 up 50.45% from Rs. 37.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.01 crore in March 2022 up 8.45% from Rs. 220.38 crore in March 2021.

Satin Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 8.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.61 in March 2021.

Satin Credit shares closed at 116.70 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.08% returns over the last 6 months and 36.25% over the last 12 months.