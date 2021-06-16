Satin Credit Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 404.09 crore, down 0.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 404.09 crore in March 2021 down 0.95% from Rs. 407.95 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.82 crore in March 2021 up 189.1% from Rs. 13.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 220.38 crore in March 2021 up 36.09% from Rs. 161.94 crore in March 2020.

Satin Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 5.61 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.53 in March 2020.

Satin Credit shares closed at 97.20 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.30% returns over the last 6 months and 21.73% over the last 12 months.