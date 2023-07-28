English
    Satin Credit Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 462.33 crore, up 34.1% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Satin Creditcare Network are:Net Sales at Rs 462.33 crore in June 2023 up 34.1% from Rs. 344.77 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.87 crore in June 2023 up 141.91% from Rs. 209.70 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 307.40 crore in June 2023 up 360.49% from Rs. 118.01 crore in June 2022.
    Satin Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 10.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 27.95 in June 2022.Satin Credit shares closed at 215.15 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.53% returns over the last 6 months and 86.28% over the last 12 months.
    Satin Creditcare Network
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations461.97436.61344.57
    Other Operating Income0.370.720.19
    Total Income From Operations462.33437.33344.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost104.3799.8299.84
    Depreciation4.377.813.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies15.9414.78325.51
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.0125.5637.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax301.64289.35-121.65
    Other Income1.380.050.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax303.03289.41-121.15
    Interest185.48157.91158.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax117.54131.50-279.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax117.54131.50-279.99
    Tax29.6732.89-70.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities87.8798.60-209.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period87.8798.60-209.70
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates87.8798.60-209.70
    Equity Share Capital88.0884.8075.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.2311.80-27.95
    Diluted EPS9.9111.31-27.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.2311.80-27.95
    Diluted EPS9.9111.31-27.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

