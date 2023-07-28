Satin Credit Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 462.33 crore, up 34.1% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 461.97 436.61 344.57 Other Operating Income 0.37 0.72 0.19 Total Income From Operations 462.33 437.33 344.77 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 104.37 99.82 99.84 Depreciation 4.37 7.81 3.14 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 15.94 14.78 325.51 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 36.01 25.56 37.93 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 301.64 289.35 -121.65 Other Income 1.38 0.05 0.51 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 303.03 289.41 -121.15 Interest 185.48 157.91 158.85 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 117.54 131.50 -279.99 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 117.54 131.50 -279.99 Tax 29.67 32.89 -70.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 87.87 98.60 -209.70 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 87.87 98.60 -209.70 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 87.87 98.60 -209.70 Equity Share Capital 88.08 84.80 75.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.23 11.80 -27.95 Diluted EPS 9.91 11.31 -27.95 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.23 11.80 -27.95 Diluted EPS 9.91 11.31 -27.95 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited