Satin Credit Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 344.77 crore, down 0.31% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 11:17 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Satin Creditcare Network are:

Net Sales at Rs 344.77 crore in June 2022 down 0.31% from Rs. 345.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 209.70 crore in June 2022 down 160% from Rs. 80.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 118.01 crore in June 2022 down 295.67% from Rs. 60.31 crore in June 2021.

Satin Credit shares closed at 116.40 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months and 36.46% over the last 12 months.

Satin Creditcare Network
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 344.57 362.63 345.77
Other Operating Income 0.19 0.86 0.06
Total Income From Operations 344.77 363.50 345.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 99.84 100.61 91.79
Depreciation 3.14 3.98 3.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 325.51 -6.65 150.93
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.93 31.21 43.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -121.65 234.34 55.75
Other Income 0.51 0.69 0.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -121.15 235.03 56.53
Interest 158.85 153.45 163.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -279.99 81.58 -106.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -279.99 81.58 -106.64
Tax -70.30 24.68 -25.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -209.70 56.90 -80.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -209.70 56.90 -80.65
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -209.70 56.90 -80.65
Equity Share Capital 75.02 74.59 66.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -27.95 8.34 -11.97
Diluted EPS -27.95 7.65 -11.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -27.95 8.34 -11.97
Diluted EPS -27.95 7.65 -11.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Satin Credit #Satin Creditcare Network
first published: Aug 3, 2022 11:11 pm
