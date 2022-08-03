Satin Credit Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 344.77 crore, down 0.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 344.77 crore in June 2022 down 0.31% from Rs. 345.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 209.70 crore in June 2022 down 160% from Rs. 80.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 118.01 crore in June 2022 down 295.67% from Rs. 60.31 crore in June 2021.

Satin Credit shares closed at 116.40 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months and 36.46% over the last 12 months.