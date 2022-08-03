Satin Credit Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 344.77 crore, down 0.31% Y-o-Y
August 03, 2022 / 11:17 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Satin Creditcare Network are:
Net Sales at Rs 344.77 crore in June 2022 down 0.31% from Rs. 345.84 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 209.70 crore in June 2022 down 160% from Rs. 80.65 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 118.01 crore in June 2022 down 295.67% from Rs. 60.31 crore in June 2021.
Satin Credit shares closed at 116.40 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months and 36.46% over the last 12 months.
|Satin Creditcare Network
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|344.57
|362.63
|345.77
|Other Operating Income
|0.19
|0.86
|0.06
|Total Income From Operations
|344.77
|363.50
|345.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|99.84
|100.61
|91.79
|Depreciation
|3.14
|3.98
|3.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|325.51
|-6.65
|150.93
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|37.93
|31.21
|43.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-121.65
|234.34
|55.75
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.69
|0.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-121.15
|235.03
|56.53
|Interest
|158.85
|153.45
|163.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-279.99
|81.58
|-106.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-279.99
|81.58
|-106.64
|Tax
|-70.30
|24.68
|-25.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-209.70
|56.90
|-80.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-209.70
|56.90
|-80.65
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-209.70
|56.90
|-80.65
|Equity Share Capital
|75.02
|74.59
|66.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-27.95
|8.34
|-11.97
|Diluted EPS
|-27.95
|7.65
|-11.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-27.95
|8.34
|-11.97
|Diluted EPS
|-27.95
|7.65
|-11.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited