Satin Credit Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 345.84 crore, up 11.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 345.84 crore in June 2021 up 11.68% from Rs. 309.67 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 80.65 crore in June 2021 down 731.83% from Rs. 12.76 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.31 crore in June 2021 down 66.71% from Rs. 181.18 crore in June 2020.

Satin Credit shares closed at 83.65 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.64% returns over the last 6 months and 14.59% over the last 12 months.