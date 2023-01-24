Satin Credit Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 415.81 crore, up 20.14% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 415.58 359.49 345.51 Other Operating Income 0.23 0.18 0.60 Total Income From Operations 415.81 359.67 346.11 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 94.13 93.82 105.33 Depreciation 3.90 3.54 4.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 55.83 11.96 2.66 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 28.02 31.75 35.91 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 233.94 218.60 198.16 Other Income 0.15 1.02 2.21 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 234.09 219.62 200.37 Interest 155.11 144.87 154.81 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 78.98 74.75 45.56 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 78.98 74.75 45.56 Tax 20.27 17.56 12.06 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.71 57.20 33.51 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.71 57.20 33.51 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 58.71 57.20 33.51 Equity Share Capital 82.80 78.69 71.94 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.41 7.61 4.92 Diluted EPS 7.04 7.12 4.92 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.41 7.27 4.92 Diluted EPS 7.04 7.12 4.92 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited