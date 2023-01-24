English
    Satin Credit Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 415.81 crore, up 20.14% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Satin Creditcare Network are:Net Sales at Rs 415.81 crore in December 2022 up 20.14% from Rs. 346.11 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.71 crore in December 2022 up 75.21% from Rs. 33.51 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.99 crore in December 2022 up 16.42% from Rs. 204.43 crore in December 2021.
    Satin Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 7.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.92 in December 2021.Satin Credit shares closed at 159.10 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.59% returns over the last 6 months and 99.12% over the last 12 months.
    Satin Creditcare Network
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations415.58359.49345.51
    Other Operating Income0.230.180.60
    Total Income From Operations415.81359.67346.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost94.1393.82105.33
    Depreciation3.903.544.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies55.8311.962.66
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.0231.7535.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax233.94218.60198.16
    Other Income0.151.022.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax234.09219.62200.37
    Interest155.11144.87154.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.9874.7545.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax78.9874.7545.56
    Tax20.2717.5612.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.7157.2033.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.7157.2033.51
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates58.7157.2033.51
    Equity Share Capital82.8078.6971.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.417.614.92
    Diluted EPS7.047.124.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.417.274.92
    Diluted EPS7.047.124.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited