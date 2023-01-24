Satin Credit Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 415.81 crore, up 20.14% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Satin Creditcare Network are:Net Sales at Rs 415.81 crore in December 2022 up 20.14% from Rs. 346.11 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.71 crore in December 2022 up 75.21% from Rs. 33.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.99 crore in December 2022 up 16.42% from Rs. 204.43 crore in December 2021.
Satin Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 7.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.92 in December 2021.
|Satin Credit shares closed at 159.10 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.59% returns over the last 6 months and 99.12% over the last 12 months.
|Satin Creditcare Network
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|415.58
|359.49
|345.51
|Other Operating Income
|0.23
|0.18
|0.60
|Total Income From Operations
|415.81
|359.67
|346.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|94.13
|93.82
|105.33
|Depreciation
|3.90
|3.54
|4.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|55.83
|11.96
|2.66
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.02
|31.75
|35.91
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|233.94
|218.60
|198.16
|Other Income
|0.15
|1.02
|2.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|234.09
|219.62
|200.37
|Interest
|155.11
|144.87
|154.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|78.98
|74.75
|45.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|78.98
|74.75
|45.56
|Tax
|20.27
|17.56
|12.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|58.71
|57.20
|33.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|58.71
|57.20
|33.51
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|58.71
|57.20
|33.51
|Equity Share Capital
|82.80
|78.69
|71.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.41
|7.61
|4.92
|Diluted EPS
|7.04
|7.12
|4.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.41
|7.27
|4.92
|Diluted EPS
|7.04
|7.12
|4.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited