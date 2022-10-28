 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Satia Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 459.28 crore, up 145.91% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Satia Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 459.28 crore in September 2022 up 145.91% from Rs. 186.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.82 crore in September 2022 up 150.75% from Rs. 20.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.25 crore in September 2022 up 129.85% from Rs. 42.31 crore in September 2021.

Satia Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.03 in September 2021.

Satia Ind shares closed at 148.95 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.67% returns over the last 6 months and 64.49% over the last 12 months.

Satia Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 459.28 417.04 186.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 459.28 417.04 186.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 229.04 208.59 77.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.63 8.06 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.24 1.55 5.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.30 18.11 15.32
Depreciation 31.29 29.96 12.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 112.08 110.88 53.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.18 39.89 22.72
Other Income 4.78 3.97 6.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.96 43.86 29.48
Interest 8.83 7.45 4.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.13 36.42 24.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 57.13 36.42 24.53
Tax 6.31 6.18 4.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.82 30.24 20.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 50.82 30.24 20.27
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.08 3.02 2.03
Diluted EPS 5.08 3.02 2.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.08 3.02 2.03
Diluted EPS 5.08 3.02 2.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:11 pm
