Satia Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 459.28 crore, up 145.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 459.28 crore in September 2022 up 145.91% from Rs. 186.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.82 crore in September 2022 up 150.75% from Rs. 20.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.25 crore in September 2022 up 129.85% from Rs. 42.31 crore in September 2021.

Satia Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.03 in September 2021.

Satia Ind shares closed at 148.95 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.67% returns over the last 6 months and 64.49% over the last 12 months.