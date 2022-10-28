English
    Satia Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 459.28 crore, up 145.91% Y-o-Y

    October 28, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Satia Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 459.28 crore in September 2022 up 145.91% from Rs. 186.77 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.82 crore in September 2022 up 150.75% from Rs. 20.27 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.25 crore in September 2022 up 129.85% from Rs. 42.31 crore in September 2021.

    Satia Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.03 in September 2021.

    Satia Ind shares closed at 148.95 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.67% returns over the last 6 months and 64.49% over the last 12 months.

    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations459.28417.04186.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations459.28417.04186.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials229.04208.5977.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.638.06--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.241.555.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.3018.1115.32
    Depreciation31.2929.9612.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses112.08110.8853.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.1839.8922.72
    Other Income4.783.976.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.9643.8629.48
    Interest8.837.454.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.1336.4224.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax57.1336.4224.53
    Tax6.316.184.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.8230.2420.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.8230.2420.27
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.083.022.03
    Diluted EPS5.083.022.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.083.022.03
    Diluted EPS5.083.022.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Satia Ind #Satia Industries
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:11 pm
