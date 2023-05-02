Satia Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 520.64 crore, up 75.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 520.64 crore in March 2023 up 75.33% from Rs. 296.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.28 crore in March 2023 up 56.56% from Rs. 29.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.96 crore in March 2023 up 120.68% from Rs. 62.97 crore in March 2022.