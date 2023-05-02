 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Satia Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 520.64 crore, up 75.33% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Satia Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 520.64 crore in March 2023 up 75.33% from Rs. 296.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.28 crore in March 2023 up 56.56% from Rs. 29.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.96 crore in March 2023 up 120.68% from Rs. 62.97 crore in March 2022.

Satia Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 520.64 486.77 296.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 520.64 486.77 296.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 205.35 231.96 150.71
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.44 2.88 7.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.60 -4.10 -9.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.61 23.62 16.39
Depreciation 112.30 31.39 19.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 144.46 122.21 75.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.88 78.82 36.79
Other Income 2.78 2.53 6.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.66 81.34 43.46
Interest 9.98 8.05 8.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.67 73.29 35.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.67 73.29 35.34
Tax -29.61 8.45 5.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.28 64.84 29.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.28 64.84 29.56
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.63 6.48 2.96
Diluted EPS 4.63 6.48 2.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.63 6.48 2.96
Diluted EPS 4.63 6.48 2.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited