English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Satia Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 520.64 crore, up 75.33% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Satia Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 520.64 crore in March 2023 up 75.33% from Rs. 296.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.28 crore in March 2023 up 56.56% from Rs. 29.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.96 crore in March 2023 up 120.68% from Rs. 62.97 crore in March 2022.

    Satia Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.96 in March 2022.

    Satia Ind shares closed at 122.95 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.46% returns over the last 6 months and -7.00% over the last 12 months.

    Satia Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations520.64486.77296.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations520.64486.77296.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials205.35231.96150.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.442.887.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.60-4.10-9.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.6123.6216.39
    Depreciation112.3031.3919.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses144.46122.2175.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.8878.8236.79
    Other Income2.782.536.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.6681.3443.46
    Interest9.988.058.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.6773.2935.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.6773.2935.34
    Tax-29.618.455.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.2864.8429.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.2864.8429.56
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.636.482.96
    Diluted EPS4.636.482.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.636.482.96
    Diluted EPS4.636.482.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Satia Ind #Satia Industries
    first published: May 2, 2023 10:22 am