Satia Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 520.64 crore, up 75.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 520.64 crore in March 2023 up 75.33% from Rs. 296.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.28 crore in March 2023 up 56.56% from Rs. 29.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.96 crore in March 2023 up 120.68% from Rs. 62.97 crore in March 2022.

Satia Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.96 in March 2022.

Satia Ind shares closed at 122.95 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.46% returns over the last 6 months and -7.00% over the last 12 months.