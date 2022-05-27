 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Satia Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 296.95 crore, up 71.85% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Satia Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 296.95 crore in March 2022 up 71.85% from Rs. 172.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.56 crore in March 2022 up 41.55% from Rs. 20.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.97 crore in March 2022 up 25.84% from Rs. 50.04 crore in March 2021.

Satia Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.96 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.09 in March 2021.

Satia Ind shares closed at 121.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.21% returns over the last 6 months and 41.98% over the last 12 months.

Satia Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 296.95 216.30 172.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 296.95 216.30 172.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 150.71 86.69 65.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.21 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.18 3.99 1.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.39 15.64 12.26
Depreciation 19.51 13.52 15.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 75.52 70.89 47.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.79 25.58 30.91
Other Income 6.67 11.68 3.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.46 37.26 34.49
Interest 8.12 3.53 4.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.34 33.73 29.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.34 33.73 29.56
Tax 5.78 4.80 8.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.56 28.93 20.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.56 28.93 20.88
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.96 2.89 2.09
Diluted EPS 2.96 2.89 2.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.96 2.89 2.09
Diluted EPS 2.96 2.89 2.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 07:40 pm
