Satia Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 296.95 crore, up 71.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 296.95 crore in March 2022 up 71.85% from Rs. 172.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.56 crore in March 2022 up 41.55% from Rs. 20.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.97 crore in March 2022 up 25.84% from Rs. 50.04 crore in March 2021.

Satia Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.96 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.09 in March 2021.

Satia Ind shares closed at 121.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.21% returns over the last 6 months and 41.98% over the last 12 months.