Satia Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 172.80 crore, down 3.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.80 crore in March 2021 down 3.5% from Rs. 179.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.88 crore in March 2021 up 30.11% from Rs. 16.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.04 crore in March 2021 up 30.21% from Rs. 38.43 crore in March 2020.

Satia Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.09 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.61 in March 2020.

Satia Ind shares closed at 95.60 on November 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.06% returns over the last 6 months and 40.18% over the last 12 months.