Satia Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 179.06 crore, down 9.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.06 crore in March 2020 down 9.81% from Rs. 198.54 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.05 crore in March 2020 down 43.68% from Rs. 28.50 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.43 crore in March 2020 down 19.75% from Rs. 47.89 crore in March 2019.

Satia Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.61 in March 2020 from Rs. 28.50 in March 2019.

Satia Ind shares closed at 75.05 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.45% returns over the last 6 months