 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Satia Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 417.04 crore, up 118.46% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Satia Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 417.04 crore in June 2022 up 118.46% from Rs. 190.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.24 crore in June 2022 up 38% from Rs. 21.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.82 crore in June 2022 up 44.77% from Rs. 50.99 crore in June 2021.

Satia Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.19 in June 2021.

Satia Ind shares closed at 132.75 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.11% returns over the last 6 months and 29.51% over the last 12 months.

Satia Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 417.04 296.95 190.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 417.04 296.95 190.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 208.59 150.71 76.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.06 7.21 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.55 -9.18 0.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.11 16.39 12.46
Depreciation 29.96 19.51 17.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.88 75.52 50.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.89 36.79 32.58
Other Income 3.97 6.67 0.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.86 43.46 33.28
Interest 7.45 8.12 4.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.42 35.34 29.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.42 35.34 29.06
Tax 6.18 5.78 7.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.24 29.56 21.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.24 29.56 21.91
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.02 2.96 2.19
Diluted EPS 3.02 2.96 2.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.02 2.96 2.19
Diluted EPS 3.02 2.96 2.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Satia Ind #Satia Industries
first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.