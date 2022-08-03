Satia Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 417.04 crore, up 118.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 417.04 crore in June 2022 up 118.46% from Rs. 190.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.24 crore in June 2022 up 38% from Rs. 21.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.82 crore in June 2022 up 44.77% from Rs. 50.99 crore in June 2021.

Satia Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.19 in June 2021.

Satia Ind shares closed at 132.75 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.11% returns over the last 6 months and 29.51% over the last 12 months.