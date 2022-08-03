English
    Satia Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 417.04 crore, up 118.46% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Satia Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 417.04 crore in June 2022 up 118.46% from Rs. 190.91 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.24 crore in June 2022 up 38% from Rs. 21.91 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.82 crore in June 2022 up 44.77% from Rs. 50.99 crore in June 2021.

    Satia Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.19 in June 2021.

    Close

    Satia Ind shares closed at 132.75 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.11% returns over the last 6 months and 29.51% over the last 12 months.

    Satia Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations417.04296.95190.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations417.04296.95190.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials208.59150.7176.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.067.21--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.55-9.180.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.1116.3912.46
    Depreciation29.9619.5117.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses110.8875.5250.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.8936.7932.58
    Other Income3.976.670.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.8643.4633.28
    Interest7.458.124.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.4235.3429.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.4235.3429.06
    Tax6.185.787.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.2429.5621.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.2429.5621.91
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.022.962.19
    Diluted EPS3.022.962.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.022.962.19
    Diluted EPS3.022.962.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
