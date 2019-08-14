Satia Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 224.46 crore, up 24.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 224.46 crore in June 2019 up 24.66% from Rs. 180.06 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.45 crore in June 2019 up 41.12% from Rs. 18.74 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.77 crore in June 2019 up 30.17% from Rs. 40.54 crore in June 2018.

Satia Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 26.45 in June 2019 from Rs. 18.74 in June 2018.

Satia Ind shares closed at 631.20 on August 13, 2019 (NSE)