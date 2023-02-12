 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Satia Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 486.77 crore, up 125.05% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Satia Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 486.77 crore in December 2022 up 125.05% from Rs. 216.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.84 crore in December 2022 up 124.1% from Rs. 28.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.73 crore in December 2022 up 122% from Rs. 50.78 crore in December 2021.

Satia Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 486.77 459.28 216.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 486.77 459.28 216.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 231.96 229.04 86.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.88 9.63 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.10 -4.24 3.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.62 20.30 15.64
Depreciation 31.39 31.29 13.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 122.21 112.08 70.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.82 61.18 25.58
Other Income 2.53 4.78 11.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.34 65.96 37.26
Interest 8.05 8.83 3.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 73.29 57.13 33.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 73.29 57.13 33.73
Tax 8.45 6.31 4.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.84 50.82 28.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.84 50.82 28.93
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.48 5.08 2.89
Diluted EPS 6.48 5.08 2.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.48 5.08 2.89
Diluted EPS 6.48 5.08 2.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited