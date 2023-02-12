Satia Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 486.77 crore, up 125.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 486.77 crore in December 2022 up 125.05% from Rs. 216.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.84 crore in December 2022 up 124.1% from Rs. 28.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.73 crore in December 2022 up 122% from Rs. 50.78 crore in December 2021.