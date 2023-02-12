Satia Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 486.77 crore, up 125.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 486.77 crore in December 2022 up 125.05% from Rs. 216.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.84 crore in December 2022 up 124.1% from Rs. 28.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.73 crore in December 2022 up 122% from Rs. 50.78 crore in December 2021.

Satia Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.89 in December 2021.

Satia Ind shares closed at 123.55 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.39% returns over the last 6 months and 18.29% over the last 12 months.