    Satia Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 486.77 crore, up 125.05% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Satia Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 486.77 crore in December 2022 up 125.05% from Rs. 216.30 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.84 crore in December 2022 up 124.1% from Rs. 28.93 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.73 crore in December 2022 up 122% from Rs. 50.78 crore in December 2021.

    Satia Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations486.77459.28216.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations486.77459.28216.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials231.96229.0486.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.889.63--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.10-4.243.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.6220.3015.64
    Depreciation31.3931.2913.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses122.21112.0870.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.8261.1825.58
    Other Income2.534.7811.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.3465.9637.26
    Interest8.058.833.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax73.2957.1333.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax73.2957.1333.73
    Tax8.456.314.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities64.8450.8228.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period64.8450.8228.93
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.485.082.89
    Diluted EPS6.485.082.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.485.082.89
    Diluted EPS6.485.082.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
