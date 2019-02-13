Satia Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 173.21 crore, up 5.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 173.21 crore in December 2018 up 5.73% from Rs. 163.83 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.47 crore in December 2018 down 31.25% from Rs. 23.95 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.28 crore in December 2018 up 2.34% from Rs. 42.29 crore in December 2017.

Satia Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.47 in December 2018 from Rs. 23.95 in December 2017.

Satia Ind shares closed at 530.00 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 2.42% returns over the last 6 months and 162.12% over the last 12 months.