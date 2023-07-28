SATCHMO HOLD Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.87 crore, up 34.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.87 crore in June 2023 up 34.89% from Rs. 8.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.68 crore in June 2023 up 254.73% from Rs. 21.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.95 crore in June 2023 up 306.71% from Rs. 15.94 crore in June 2022.

SATCHMO HOLD EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.45 in June 2022.

SATCHMO HOLD shares closed at 1.60 on October 30, 2019 (NSE)